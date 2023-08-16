UK-based NGS boosts its cutting-edge security strategy by integrating ConcealBrowse to protect against ransomware and credential theft with a novel AI engine

Conceal, a forerunner in defending against web-based attacks, proudly announces its partnership with NGS, the UK's leading transformative cybersecurity solution provider. Through this collaboration, NGS clients will benefit immensely from Conceal's patented zero-trust browser solution, fortifying their web protection like never before.

"As the cyber threat landscape evolves, it's crucial for businesses to be equipped with the most advanced tools to prevent potential breaches," said Jonathan Lassman, Founder and Director of NGS. "Integrating with Conceal allows us to provide our clients with a first-rate security solution that halts threats at the browser's doorstep, preventing data compromise and ensuring optimal user experience. We are thrilled about this partnership and ready to set new industry standards."

Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal, shared, "NGS has proven its mettle in the cybersecurity arena, focusing on driving value and prioritizing user experience. This partnership will enable us to jointly address the sophisticated browser-based threats and challenges that modern businesses face. Together, we'll redefine web security for countless organizations."

ConcealBrowse stands as a game-changer in the realm of web-browser security. Seamlessly integrating with existing security infrastructures, it offers minimal setup hassle and supplies invaluable telemetry data compatible with SIEMs and popular analytical tools.

About NGS

With its motto, "Be Transformative," NGS has made significant strides in the cybersecurity world, bridging the gap between emerging technology challenges and security solutions. Through strategic collaborations with top-tier vendors, NGS offers unparalleled security solutions tailored to modern business needs. Their holistic approach, focusing on delivering more for less, has made them a go-to for businesses seeking to bolster their digital defenses without breaking the bank.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats. ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

