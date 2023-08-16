Wildfire Season Is Here - 3M Scientist Offers Tips To Help Protect Yourself and Improve Indoor Air Quality

Originally published on 3M News Center

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Extreme heat, wildfire smoke and sandstorms are expected to continue this summer. As these weather conditions impact the air quality both inside and outside the home for millions of people, scientists at 3M are offering tips and resources to help protect your breathing during these hazardous conditions.

When dealing with poor outdoor conditions, staying inside and maintaining good air quality should be a top priority.

Wildfire safety information hub

10 ways to reduce your smoke exposure during a wildfire

How to get cleaner indoor air during a wildfire

How to make a DIY air purifier

"Extreme weather conditions can seriously impact the air quality both outside and inside your home. It's important to know what you can do to protect yourself outside and improve indoor air quality," said Dr. Nikki McCullough, a respiratory health scientist at 3M. "When dealing with poor outdoor conditions, staying inside and maintaining good air quality should be a top priority. When you do go outside, an N-95 respirator is one option to help reduce exposure to airborne particulate pollution."

In locations where wildfire smoke events are more common, such as in states like California, regulations have been put in place to guide employers on how to protect outdoor workers. As these events occur throughout the country, it is important to think through proper protection for workers whose jobs require them to be outdoors during these events.

Dr. McCullough has spent the past 30 years as a respiratory scientist at 3M, testing and developing products to protect respiratory systems for all types of people and environments. And while extreme weather conditions are bringing greater attention to poor air quality outside, people may not be aware of how weather can also impact their indoor air quality. According to the Centers for Disease Control, keeping windows and doors closed is a quick and easy way to help preserve indoor air quality.

"Outdoor pollutants can seep inside our homes. Cutting back everyday activities such as burning candles, cooking, and vacuuming when there's poor air quality outside, and using air purifiers and HVAC filters such as inside your home and changing the filters regularly can provide cleaner, fresher air."

Experts suggest that the current wildfire season will continue to pick up in the coming months as dry weather and hotter temperatures continue.

3M continues to support ongoing disaster relief efforts wherever they occur. In Maui, 3M N95 respirators are already in route to Hawaii from our partner Direct Relief.

For more information about wildfire and air quality safety, tips, and solutions, visit www.3M.com/wildfiresafety

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3M

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774519/Wildfire-Season-Is-Here--3M-Scientist-Offers-Tips-To-Help-Protect-Yourself-and-Improve-Indoor-Air-Quality