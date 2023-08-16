PAIRIN Continues 2023 Momentum With Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company Recognition

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. magazine has named social impact technology company PAIRIN among its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. PAIRIN has earned the rank of number 2,946 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and is ranked number 364 among software companies and in the top 85 for Denver-based companies. The designation reflects PAIRIN's growth between 2019 and 2022, and is the pinnacle of a yearlong pattern of momentum and expansion for the Denver-based company.

"It is an honor to be recognized nationally, and among so many other incredible companies, for our growth during a period of time that saw considerable economic challenges for businesses across the nation," said Michael Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN. "Amid a pandemic and significant shifts in how companies do business, we have adapted and thrived by remaining laser-focused on our mission and our commitment to both clients and the PAIRIN team. This recognition reflects the work of so many people at PAIRIN and at the organizations and agencies who trust us to do important work."

So far in 2023:

PAIRIN has been recognized by Built In as one of its 2023 Best Places To Work, the third such nod since 2019 and a mark of PAIRIN's continued commitment to its team and culture amid rapid growth.

PAIRIN acquired Savviest, accelerating PAIRIN's goal to modernize case management and career tools across the nation with AI technology and user-friendly applications for helping students and job seekers.

PAIRIN expanded its footprint of work to include new projects in Colorado and Detroit, and is now delivering implementations in D.C. and multiple states including California, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Florida.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Recognized companies have been founded and generated revenue by March 2019, and they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 2022.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a nationally recognized social impact technology company that is revolutionizing the way workforce and education intersect to foster a seamless, rewarding, and relevant journey for students and career-seeking professionals. Our My Journey platform enables workforce programs, government, and educational organizations to more effectively deliver training, AI-personalized career guidance, skills development, and tailored community services through automated data integrations and easy-to-implement no-code workflows. Founded in 2012 in Denver, Colorado, PAIRIN today is an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company serving government, education and workforce partners across the nation. For more information, visit www.PAIRIN.com.

