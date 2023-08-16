The opportunity within the global antibiotics market is projected to grow at a steady pace till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The growing financial burden of bacterial infections, coupled with its impact on mortality rate has led to a rise in the demand for effective therapeutic treatment options that can target a wide range of pathogenic bacterial strains

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Global Antibiotics Market 2023-2035"" report to its list of offerings.

Clinical trials have demonstrated the enormous benefits offered by novel antibiotics for the treatment of a wide range of infections, presenting lucrative opportunities for the players engaged in the development of these therapies. Driven by the extensive R&D efforts of both industry and non-industry players, along with the growing demand for effective antibiotic therapies, the market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the next decade.

Key Market Insights

~50 antibiotic generics have been approved pre-2014, for treatment of patients diagnosed with various bacterial infections

55% of the antibiotic generics have received approval between 1986-2000. Of these, majority (63%) of the generics have been approved for use in North America. It is worth highlighting that over 50% of the generics act via inhibition of bacterial cell wall synthesis.

More than 25 antibiotic brands have received approval since-2014, for targeting wide range of gram positive and negative bacterial strains

Around 40% of the abovementioned therapeutics have been approved in the last five years (since 2019). Notably, more than 90% of the brands work against a broad spectrum of bacteria. Of these, more than 80% of the brands have been approved to be used as monotherapy.

Currently, 150 antibiotics are undergoing evaluation in either clinical or preclinical stages of development

Majority (~45%) of the aforementioned therapies are being evaluated in early stages of development (phase I and phase II). Of these, ~50 of the therapies is being evaluated to be administered intravenously. It is worth noting that more than 65% of the clinical-stage antibiotics belong to semi-synthetic nature of source.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 47%, between 2017 and 2022 Majority of the deals related to antibiotics were observed to be research and development agreements, representing 25% of the total partnerships inked in this industry. Further, most of the deals (intercontinental and intracontinental) have been inked by players based in North America.

More than 1,720 clinical trials evaluating antibiotics have been registered till date, worldwide

The clinical activity (in terms of the number of trials registered) has increased at a CAGR of ~25%, during the period 2010-2022. Of the total number of trials, 75% of the trials have been completed. Further, among the active trials, more than 65% of the trials are currently recruiting patients.

Success protocol framework can be used by the developers to determine the chances of success of their proprietary therapeutics

The proprietary framework evaluates latest approved antibiotic brands, based on parameters such as dosing frequency, drug efficacy, geographical reach, innovation features, inter-class competition, market landscape competition, prevalence of target disease indication, price of antibiotic, route of administration, spectrum of activity, type of target bacteria, and type of therapy.

The overall market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, during the period 2023-2035

Majority (77%) of the current market share is expected to be captured by generic antibiotics, while branded antibiotics hold a 23% share of the overall market. North America and Europe are anticipated to capture significant market share by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players involved in the development of antibiotics?

Which popular therapeutic areas are being targeted by clinical-stage antibiotics?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activity in the antibiotics domain?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the crucial factors that impact the sales of antibiotics?

Who are the major key opinion leaders in the antibiotics domain?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact this market?

What is the current / likely future market size of the global antibiotics market?

Which drug class accounts for the largest share within the antibiotics market?

Which region captures the largest share of the antibiotics market?

The financial opportunity within the global antibiotics market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Drug Class

Tetracyclines



Aminoglycosides



Lincosamides



Carbapenems



Lipoglycopeptides



Cephalosporins



Fluoroquinolones



Triazaacenaphthylenes



Other Drug Classes

Mechanism of Action

Protein Synthesis Inhibition



Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibition



Nucleic Acid Synthesis Inhibition



DNA Synthesis Inhibition



Mycolic Acid Synthesis Inhibition

Nature of Source

Semi-synthetic



Synthetic

Target Disease Indication

Respiratory Tract Infections



Dermatological Infections



Urinary Tract Infections



Sexually Transmitted Infections



Gastrointestinal Infections



Hematological Infections



Ear Infections



Cystitis



Diabetic Foot Infections



Other Bacterial Infections

Type of Therapy

Monotherapies



Combination Therapies

Route of Administration

Intravenous



Oral



Intravenous / Oral

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



MENA



Latin America

The research includes profiles of the key players engaged in the development of approved antibiotics (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company overview, key executives, financial information, details related to its antibiotics portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook, key strategies, key focus areas and expert opinions

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

GlaxoSmithKline

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Pfizer

