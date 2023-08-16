Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
16.08.2023 | 16:25
Ivory Coast positions itself as a pioneer of the responsible digital era in West Africa

DJ Ivory Coast positions itself as a pioneer of the responsible digital era in West Africa 

Ministere de la Communication et de L'economie Numerique-Côte d'Ivoire / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Ivory Coast positions itself as a pioneer of the responsible digital era in West Africa 
16-Aug-2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE PRESS CONFERENCE 08/16/2023 
Ivory Coast positions itself as a pioneer of the responsible digital era in West Africa 
 
This pioneering project in Ivory Coast is an example of leadership in the region, and positions the country as a model 
in promoting responsible and constructive use of social networks 
 
Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 16, 2023 - Ivory Coast is positioning itself as a pioneer of the responsible digital era 
in West Africa with the deployment of an ambitious communications strategy. Spearheaded by Communication and Digital 
Economy Minister Amadou Coulibaly, the initiative aims to revolutionize the way citizens interact and use social 
networks. 
 
Download document (1): https://apo-opa.info/3qyLTYQ 
Download document (2): https://apo-opa.info/457sDAE 
Download document (3): https://apo-opa.info/3qovy9e 
 
Entitled "Responsabilité Numérique 225", the strategy aims to promote responsible and ethical use of social networks 
among citizens, while focusing on education, awareness-raising and encouraging innovation. 
 
This groundbreaking initiative positions the country as a forerunner in digital awareness and education in West Africa. 
 
Speaking at the press conference, Minister Amadou Coulibaly said: "This strategy is an important step in affirming 
Ivory Coast as a leader in the responsible use of digital technologies. We are determined to create an environment of 
digital trust for all our citizens. Ivory Coast is pleased to take the lead in this initiative. By encouraging 
responsible use of social networks, we are taking a giant step towards a safer and more enlightened digital future for 
both our country and our region." 
 
The communication strategy of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy is based on several phases, including: 
 
Education and Awareness, with workshops, seminars and training courses to be organized across the country to educate 
citizens on the importance of responsible use of social networks. 
Skill Building with training programs to enhance users' skills in creating responsible content and using digital tools. 
 
Community Involvement, with the creation of an online platform and the organization of events to encourage the exchange 
of knowledge and the sharing of best practices in the use of social networks. 
 
Innovation and Creativity, with the creation of a support fund for start-ups and initiatives that contribute to the 
positive and responsible use of social networks. 
 
And finally, the evaluation and continuous improvement phases, based on an integrated evaluation process to measure the 
effectiveness of the strategy and make ongoing improvements. 
 
This pioneering project in Ivory Coast is an example of leadership in the region, and positions the country as a model 
in promoting responsible and constructive use of social networks. 
 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministere de la Communication et de L'economie Numerique-Côte d'Ivoire. 
 
Press contact: 
Andy Kouassi 
Mob:(225)0707406439- 0747023268 
Mail:ar.kouassi@communication.gouv.ci 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1705117 16-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

