The "Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type, Power Output, Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European electric scooters market is projected to reach $60.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric scooters market in 21 major countries across Europe and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecast till 2030.

The growth of the European electric scooters market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations. Furthermore, rising health awareness among millennials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the European electric scooters market.

However, the high costs of electric two-wheelers, e-scooters, and bikes and the short lifespan of batteries are expected to restrain the growth of this market. In addition, the lack of regulations in the electric two-wheelers and micromobility space poses a challenge to the growth of this market.

The electric motorcycles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing government policies for promoting electric mobility, growing awareness regarding the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, rising demand for electric motorcycles among consumers, increasing gasoline prices, and stringent emission norms.

The 20 kW To 100 KW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period

The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles in emerging economies, the high growth of the electric two-wheelers market in Europe during the pandemic, favorable incentives and tax benefits, and growing demand for fast and powerful electric two-wheelers among the young generation.

The lithium-ion polymer (LiPo) battery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

LiPo batteries are known for their cost-effectiveness and reliable performance compared to lithium batteries.

These batteries employ solid, colloidal polymers or organic electrolytes. LiPo batteries offer several advantages, including large capacity and fast charging capabilities. They deliver high power output quickly, making them suitable for applications like e-bikes, where immediate power assistance is required during startup.

In 2023, the hub motors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric scooters market.

Hub motors offer flexibility since they can power rear-wheel, front-wheel, or all-wheel-drive vehicles.

In 2023, the business organizations segment is expected to account for the largest share of European electric scooters. Business organizations use e-scooters mostly for logistics. Some use e-scooters for courier and delivery services.

Emco electroroller GmbH provides delivery e-scooters supplemented with practical transport boxes for pizza services, pharmacies, florists, and craftsmen. The benefits of using e-scooters for delivery are that the person can deliver in sensitive areas without noise pollution, saving operating costs.

The market in Hungary is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to growing consumer interest in EVs, the increasing number of projects undertaken by the companies operating in the electric mobility industry, and growing government support for enhancing EV sales across the country.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the electric scooters market in Europe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric scooters market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the European electric scooters market?

What are the recent developments in the European electric scooters market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European electric scooters market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Electric Motorcycles and E-Bikes for Short Commutes

Rising Deployment of Electric Scooter for Ride-sharing Services in Europe

Implementation of Stringent Emission Regulations

Restraints

High Cost of Electric Two-Wheelers, and E-Scooter Bikes

Short Lifespan of Batteries

Opportunities

Rising Health Awareness Among Millennials

Challenges

Lack of Regulations in Electric Two-wheelers and Micromobility Space

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis, by Country

Company Profiles

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Niu Technologies

Riese Muller GmbH

Leon Cycle

Govecs AG

Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH

myStromer AG

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Emco Electroroller GmbH

Scope of the Report

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Vehicle Type

E-kick Scooters Bikes

Electric Motorcycles

Electric Mopeds

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Power Output

Less than 3.6 kW

3.6 kW to 7.2 kW

20 kW to 100 kW

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Battery Technology

Lithium-ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Motor Type

Hub Motors

Gearless Hub Motors

Geared Hub Motors

Mid-Drive Motors

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Charging Type

Connector Charging

Wireless Charging

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by End User

Business Organizations

Micromobility Service Providers

Individuals

Academic Institutes/Universities

Government Institutions

Other End Users

European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Country

Netherlands

France

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Germany

U.K.

Poland

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Switzerland

Finland

Austria

Croatia

Greece

Slovakia

Romania

Portugal

Hungary

Ireland

Rest of Europe

