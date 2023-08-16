The "Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type, Power Output, Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European electric scooters market is projected to reach $60.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric scooters market in 21 major countries across Europe and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecast till 2030.
The growth of the European electric scooters market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations. Furthermore, rising health awareness among millennials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the European electric scooters market.
However, the high costs of electric two-wheelers, e-scooters, and bikes and the short lifespan of batteries are expected to restrain the growth of this market. In addition, the lack of regulations in the electric two-wheelers and micromobility space poses a challenge to the growth of this market.
The electric motorcycles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing government policies for promoting electric mobility, growing awareness regarding the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, rising demand for electric motorcycles among consumers, increasing gasoline prices, and stringent emission norms.
The 20 kW To 100 KW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period
The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles in emerging economies, the high growth of the electric two-wheelers market in Europe during the pandemic, favorable incentives and tax benefits, and growing demand for fast and powerful electric two-wheelers among the young generation.
The lithium-ion polymer (LiPo) battery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
LiPo batteries are known for their cost-effectiveness and reliable performance compared to lithium batteries.
These batteries employ solid, colloidal polymers or organic electrolytes. LiPo batteries offer several advantages, including large capacity and fast charging capabilities. They deliver high power output quickly, making them suitable for applications like e-bikes, where immediate power assistance is required during startup.
In 2023, the hub motors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric scooters market.
Hub motors offer flexibility since they can power rear-wheel, front-wheel, or all-wheel-drive vehicles.
In 2023, the business organizations segment is expected to account for the largest share of European electric scooters. Business organizations use e-scooters mostly for logistics. Some use e-scooters for courier and delivery services.
Emco electroroller GmbH provides delivery e-scooters supplemented with practical transport boxes for pizza services, pharmacies, florists, and craftsmen. The benefits of using e-scooters for delivery are that the person can deliver in sensitive areas without noise pollution, saving operating costs.
The market in Hungary is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to growing consumer interest in EVs, the increasing number of projects undertaken by the companies operating in the electric mobility industry, and growing government support for enhancing EV sales across the country.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and geography?
- What is the historical market size for the electric scooters market in Europe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric scooters market?
- Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
- How is the competitive landscape for the European electric scooters market?
- What are the recent developments in the European electric scooters market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
- What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the European electric scooters market, and how do they compete with other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Electric Motorcycles and E-Bikes for Short Commutes
- Rising Deployment of Electric Scooter for Ride-sharing Services in Europe
- Implementation of Stringent Emission Regulations
Restraints
- High Cost of Electric Two-Wheelers, and E-Scooter Bikes
- Short Lifespan of Batteries
Opportunities
- Rising Health Awareness Among Millennials
Challenges
- Lack of Regulations in Electric Two-wheelers and Micromobility Space
Value Chain Analysis
- Pricing Analysis, by Country
Company Profiles
- Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Niu Technologies
- Riese Muller GmbH
- Leon Cycle
- Govecs AG
- Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH
- myStromer AG
- Zero Motorcycles Inc.
- Emco Electroroller GmbH
Scope of the Report
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Vehicle Type
- E-kick Scooters Bikes
- Electric Motorcycles
- Electric Mopeds
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Power Output
- Less than 3.6 kW
- 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW
- 20 kW to 100 kW
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Battery Technology
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Sealed Lead Acid Battery
- Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Motor Type
- Hub Motors
- Gearless Hub Motors
- Geared Hub Motors
- Mid-Drive Motors
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Charging Type
- Connector Charging
- Wireless Charging
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by End User
- Business Organizations
- Micromobility Service Providers
- Individuals
- Academic Institutes/Universities
- Government Institutions
- Other End Users
European Electric Scooters Market Assessment by Country
- Netherlands
- France
- Belgium
- Spain
- Italy
- Germany
- U.K.
- Poland
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
- Croatia
- Greece
- Slovakia
- Romania
- Portugal
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Rest of Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpwskn
