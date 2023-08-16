Lore Closes $2.3 Million Round to Build Web3's AI-powered Search Engine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / 2 Yale graduates and a dropout - Armaan Kalsi , Brihu Sundararaman , and Ryan Myher raise $2.3M round to go to war with Etherscan.

Lore transcends the ordinary concept of blockchain tools; it embodies a radical reimagination of how we interact with blockchain data. The prevailing exploration tools, having persisted for years, often lack user-friendliness, thus failing to unlock blockchain technology's full potential. Lore emerges as a catalyst for change, offering a suite of tools that merge simplicity and sophistication.

"We're building a set of tooling to replace the current block data explorer standard. Lore is rapidly expanding its support for new Layer 2 networks, aspiring to become the quintessential explorer and tooling hub for every ecosystem," says Co-Founder and COO, Ryan Myher.

Lore is launching at a time when crypto feels less transparent than ever before. Consumers and institutions alike have been burned badly by this last year of turmoil. Web3 is perceived as a black box with little public trust. The headlines of 2022 and 2023 are all you need as proof of this sentiment.

Lore aims to change this perception. The team is on a mission to replace this current standard of intimidating and obscure hashes with a more powerful, modular solution that puts the user first. Its tooling is designed to provide both the beautiful simplicity demanded by average consumers and the high level of composability needed by seasoned degens. After spending time with the team, it becomes clear that their main goal is to empower the end user: choose information you want to see, and the level of detail that is important to you. The platform will handle the rest.

Lore's impact is palpable, and its trajectory is brimming with promise.

"We've just introduced the Ethereum beta and received an outpouring of support and positive feedback from the community," Armaan Kalsic, CEO affirms.

Lore is an AI-first block data search engine that leverages LLMs to make blockchains understandable. Its mission is to replace the current block data explorer standard by building a platform that unifies the fragmented world of block data into a single, searchable interface, making blockchains unintimidating, accessible, and genuine sources of truth for all stakeholders.

Armaan Kalsi, Brihu Sundararaman, and Ryan Myher have been researching in web3 since 2020, with members contributing to an academic Genomic data sharing protocol, NFT auction mechanics for physical art, collateralized lending protocols for future revenues, and hash exchanges respectively. For the last year, they have been laser-focused on realizing their vision for a world where Lore becomes the multichain search and discovery engine for all on-chain raw data, interpretations, and insights, regardless of architecture and configuration.

From the innovative Flagship Explorer, boasting user-friendly data representations, to Lorey, born from the prowess of machine learning, Lore envelops every facet of blockchain exploration.

As Lore garners momentum, acknowledging the remarkable support it has received is crucial. "We've secured $2.2M from notable backers like SALT.org, Arca, Balaji Srinivasan, Floodgate, and more," Co-Founder and CTO, Brihu Sundararaman shares..

Lore's journey attests to blockchain's boundless potential for innovation.

In a landscape where blockchain exploration evolves incessantly, Armaan Kalsi , Brihu Sundararaman , and Ryan Myher are rewriting the narrative. Their brainchild, Lore, emerges as a beacon of progress, revolutionizing how we perceive and engage with blockchain data. With their vision they're charting the course, the future of blockchain exploration shines brighter than ever.



To learn more about Lore click here !

