Sasol Selects Sopheon to Manage Sustainable Specialty Chemicals Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced that Sasol will use Accolade® to automate its innovation processes and portfolio management. Sopheon will make it possible for Sasol Chemicals in Germany, which has responsibility for research and development (R&D) on a global basis, to utilize a best practices-based implementation and execute a long-term vision for digitalization of processes and ideation.



Sasol Germany, headquartered in Hamburg, manufactures high-quality chemical products and has production facilities in Brunsbüttel and Marl. The company is part of the South African Sasol Group, an integrated chemical and energy group that manufactures and markets world-class products in 22 countries. Sasol fulfills its purpose of "innovating for a better world" by producing a broad range of innovative and sustainable specialty chemicals and chemical feedstocks for a variety of applications and industries.

"With global operations, it was mission-critical to harmonize and automate our R&D processes," said Dr. Klaus Kwetkat of Sasol Germany GmbH. "Sopheon has vast experience from more than 400 projects, references for digitalizing product development processes, and out-of-the-box best practices that are included in their software. We look forward to improving our product development capabilities and innovation performance with Sopheon."

Sopheon's innovation software offerings help organizations in five critical areas: discovery, idea management, product management, project management and innovation management. Sopheon enables a perfect combination of creativity and structure that allows companies to respond to market needs in real time.

"Sasol is known for working closely with customers to continuously develop its product portfolio and adapt production processes to new findings and market requirements," said Greg Coticchia, chief executive officer of Sopheon. "Accolade is an ideal fit for helping Sasol reach its goals. It will foster visibility and accountability while ensuring that Sasol's innovation management always aligns with the company's strategic objectives."

About Sasol

Sasol Germany GmbH is a manufacturer of high-quality chemical products, with production sites in Brunsbuettel and Marl and its head office in Hamburg. Around 1,700 employees and almost 90 trainees produce innovative, sustainable products and develop solutions for the processing industry. The company offers a wide range of products, including substances for the production of detergents and cleaning agents, paints and coatings, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. In addition, specialties such as high-purity and ultra-high-purity aluminas are used, for example, as catalyst carriers in catalytic converters for the automotive industry, industrial applications and high-performance abrasives.

Sasol Germany GmbH is part of the South African Sasol Group, a leading integrated chemical and energy company with almost 28,000 employees in 22 countries manufacturing and marketing first-class products. The Sasol Group includes the business divisions of Sasol Chemicals, Sasol Energy and Sasol ecoFT. The Sasol ecoFT division, newly founded in 2021, uses both Sasol's protected technology, as well as its expertise and experience, to manufacture sustainable fuels and chemicals made of green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources via the power-to-liquids process (PtL).

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon's industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the "Stars" category, the highest recognition. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 137,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim are trademarks of Sopheon plc.