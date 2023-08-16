Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey to attend the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative Meeting to discuss AI advancements and implications; in collaboration with OISTE.ORG, WISeKey will announce a new commitment aiming to create an international coaliti

WISeKey to attend the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative Meeting to discuss AI advancements and implications; in collaboration with OISTE.ORG, WISeKey will announce a new commitment aiming to create an international coalition for the development of an AI Identity Protection Agent (AIPA)

ZUG, Switzerland - August 16, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, is honored to announce that it is invited to participate at the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting which will take place in New York City, from September 18-20, 2023.

In partnership with OISTE, WISeKey will present a new commitment focused on the development of an AI Identity Protection Agent (AIPA) that protects humans against AI abuses.

The focus lies on the unprecedented pace of AI advancements and the potential emergence of an AI model with capabilities far surpassing any current technology. The revolutionary implication is that in mere years, we might encounter AI likened to a deity.

"Imagine… three years from now, halfway through the projected timeline to the possible emergence of a 'god-like' AI entity. Leading AI companies are making significant progress towards this ambition, and society stands at a pivotal crossroads. As policymakers, ethicists, and technologists, what measures should be adopted to ensure the safe and ethical progression of AI research? Consider the potential benefits and existential threats of such an AI. How can we balance innovation with precaution, and what global collaborations or frameworks might be necessary to guide us through the next phase of AI evolution?" said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

The new commitment to be presented by WISeKey and OISTE.ORG this year focuses on an international coalition cooperation aiming to develop an AI Identity Protection Agent (AIPA) - designed to safeguard users from malicious AI interactions. It acts as an intermediary between users and AI platforms, verifying AI authenticity and encrypting user data. The system filters out sensitive user data, translates AI responses to user-friendly formats, and alerts users to suspicious AI behaviors.

It's particularly useful for digital transactions, social media, emails, and interactions with AI assistants. AIPA relies on layered security, including encryption and blockchain, and constantly updates its threat database. However, challenges include rapidly evolving AI threats and potential false positives. Future enhancements could include cloud integration and quantum encryption.

Key points of consideration:

Unprecedented AI Capabilities: Current AI models, like OpenAI's GPT series or Google's BERT, have been transformative across various sectors. The projection is that the next generation of AI could eclipse human capabilities in every domain.

Potential Dangers including loss of control: Ultra-advanced AI might operate unpredictably, leading to inscrutable decisions with possible catastrophic outcomes.

Ethical Misalignments: An AI of such magnitude could possess values misaligned with human ethics, potentially lacking empathy and moral considerations.

Economic and Security Concerns: With the power to render industries obsolete and potential weaponization, such AI poses significant threats to economic stability and global security.

Existential Threats: The overarching danger of a god-like AI could be its potential to perceive humanity as dispensable.

Echoing its longstanding commitment to the digital realm, in 2006, WISeKey pledged at CGI to provide digital identity management and transaction platforms, aiming to amplify digital connectivity for underserved populations. More details can be found here https://www.clintonfoundation.org/commitment/clinton-global-initiative/increasing-digital-connectivity-to-the-poor/ .

The project, initiated in 2006 with OISTE and CGI, sought to provide 1 billion digital identities to those underserved. With a fifth of the global population lacking proper legal identification, this initiative aimed to bridge the gap, ensuring equitable access to vital services like education and healthcare.

WISeKey's WISeID platform, incorporates cutting-edge technologies, aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and aims to provide tamper-proof digital identities to every global citizen by 2030.

The CGI 2023 meeting will highlight new "Commitments to Action" alongside updates on previous CGI commitments. Since 2005, CGI has introduced over 3,700 commitments, positively impacting more than 435 million lives across 180+ countries.

"WISeKey and the Swiss OISTE.ORG Foundation have championed global cybersecurity for decades. We're proud to renew our CGI commitment," concluded Mr. Moreira.

In the Go-Like AI age, the rights to digital identification for humans and privacy are fundamental yet endangered. The need is pressing for a human-rights-based approach that sees each online individual as worthy of respect. As technology races ahead, WISeKey and its partners endeavor to ensure that advancements benefit humanity as a whole.

