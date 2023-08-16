Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) launched its much-awaited self-assessment tool for governance professionals at its 25th Annual Corporate Governance Conference in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (held from August 13th -15th, 2023). The 'Path to CGO: GP Career Advancement and Benchmarking Tool' was unveiled with the purpose of identifying the pivotal skills necessary for advancing to a senior-level governance position, culminating in the prestigious role of a Chief Governance Officer (CGO) or its equivalent.

The tool addresses questions such as who should lead the governance function and how do they get there? Are you on the right path to achieve the leading roles in your profession? What are the skills and attributes needed to reach this valued position? Additionally, it also provides key recommendations for advancing the skillset and career of a governance professional.

Over the past two years, GPC, alongside its faculty of governance experts and several senior level governance professionals, conducted comprehensive research to explore the key levers of responsibility that lead to senior executive roles and the continuum that facilitates growth. The outcome of this research is a self-assessment tool and a methodology for a governance professional to advance their career.

The tool gives governance professionals an opportunity to benchmark their current position, outlining the key attributes and competencies needed to advance to new levels of responsibility and seniority. The initiative is also focused on delivering key resources to empower and equip governance professionals with tools and knowledge to grow in their profession.

The CGO path starts with a self-identification questionnaire against key roles, skills, performance pillars and career milestones, which helps to assign one to the seven distinct levels of governance. Once their level of governance is identified, one can start planning the necessary training and development needed to advance in their governance career. The desired level of governance, board dynamics, and career goals can then be achieved through recommended training and education options provided in GPC's three 'Knowledge Buckets' i.e., Governance, Business and Leadership.

Lynn Beauregard, President, GPC said, "As we steer through an ever-evolving governance landscape, the 'Path to CGO: GP Career Advancement and Benchmarking Tool' emerges as an essential compass, guiding governance professionals in any organization towards attaining the well-respected role of a CGO or equivalent senior position. The tool provides benchmarking on the skills and attributes needed across different levels in a governance role, to advance to the position of a CGO where proficiency and strategic insight converge seamlessly."

