Pixly Extends a Helping Hand to Maui Fire Victims

Pixly stands in solidarity with the resilient people of Maui.

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / In the wake of the devastating fires that have swept through Maui, leaving a trail of utter destruction and displacing countless individuals and families, Pixly stands in solidarity with the resilient people of the island. Our hearts ache for everyone affected. We want to offer support and solace during these challenging times.

Pixly, a San Diego-based software company specializing in photo and video documentation and collaboration for construction, insurance, and real estate, offers its platform for Maui fire victims on their journey to rebuilding and recovery. We understand how rebuilding and construction project challenges can arise in the aftermath of such a disaster, and we are dedicated to easing the burden for anyone on Maui.

Pixly is a cutting-edge photo and video documentation and collaboration platform that has been designed with a single purpose - to save time and money documenting pre-existing conditions and construction project progress through to completion. A lot of documentation, collaboration, and communication is required when building a home, office, hotel, or street. Pixly dramatically improves project outcomes by having all project photos and videos in one secure cloud where teams can collaborate. Everything is time, date, and location stamped. We hope to help document the damage and the reconstruction so Maui can build faster.

As a token of our unwavering support for the Maui community, Pixly offers its platform free of charge to all Maui fire victims. Our hope is that this small gesture can contribute to the rebuilding.

How Pixly Works:

Instantly snap, tag, and share photos and videos with teams on-site or in the office in real-time. Photos and videos can be tagged and annotated with comments, markups, tasks, dashboards, and PDFs. This shortens building timelines and helps reduce costs due to minimizing errors.

Pixly will help anyone on Maui get set up quickly in 24 - 48 hours. To avail of this offer, Maui fire victims can simply visit our website at www.pixly.ai or download the app at Apple App Store.

"I've traveled to Maui several times, and it has a special place in my heart. This is the least we can do in addition to making cash and other donations." - Lee Mills, CEO

"The faster all damage can be documented, the faster building estimates can get gone, bids sent, and building started. Once building starts, we stop the chaos of text and email, and help Maui save precious time and money building." - Lee Mills, CEO

We're humbled to have the opportunity to stand alongside the resilient Maui community during this challenging time. We hope to help build Maui back fast.

About Pixly

Pixly helps architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), building owners, facility managers, insurance, and real estate pros save time and money by making it easy to snap, tag, share & collaborate on photos and videos instantly from anywhere. Pixly streamlines archaic workflows with tags, markups, and voice annotations. Users can assign and track tasks viewable in management dashboards that improve efficiencies and accountability. In addition, Pixly reduces the risk of disputes while making it easy to find photos and videos quickly in one secure cloud with AI. Learn more at www.pixly.ai.

