Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Scott Corwin has joined the American Public Power Association as the association's president & CEO. Corwin previously served as executive director of the Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA) in Vancouver, Washington, where he worked on behalf of more than 500 utility and associate members in ten western states and British Columbia. Prior to NWPPA, he served as the executive director of the Public Power Council, advocating for public power's access to federal power from the Bonneville Power Administration. Corwin has extensive experience developing and advocating for federal policy positions before Congress, executive branch agencies, industry partners, and the media.

American Public Power Association President & CEO Scott Corwin

Corwin has long been active with APPA, with stints chairing its Power Marketing Administration Task Force and serving on the board for PowerPAC-the association's political action committee. He also served on APPA's Advisory and Nominating committees.

"Having worked closely with APPA for many years, I have seen firsthand the great work it does on behalf of public power," said Corwin. "This staff is top-notch, the members are supportive and knowledgeable, and I am eager to get to work with all of them."

Corwin will lead APPA's staff, which is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 96,000 people they employ. It also advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.

"From addressing the energy transition to maintaining a secure grid, our industry is facing significant challenges moving forward when it comes to providing reliable and affordable power," said Corwin. "Public power is strong and well-positioned to succeed. I'm excited for the role that APPA and its members will continue to play in shaping the future of energy to the benefit of local communities."

American Public Power Association

