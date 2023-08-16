EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 14 August 2023, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 10-Q report (for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042449/adtn-20230630.htm, two forms 10-Q/A (for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042445/adtn-20230331.htm and for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042426/adtn-20220930.htm) and a form 10-K/A (for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042432/adtn-20221231.htm).
All documents are also available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.
16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1705131 16.08.2023 CET/CEST