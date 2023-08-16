EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

On 14 August 2023, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 10-Q report (for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042449/adtn-20230630.htm , two forms 10-Q/A (for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042445/adtn-20230331.htm and for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042426/adtn-20220930.htm ) and a form 10-K/A (for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017023042432/adtn-20221231.htm ).

All documents are also available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx .

