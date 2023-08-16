Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2023 | 17:50
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southwire's Atlanta Battery Office Featured in Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Southwire
Southwire, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Press release picture

A recent issue of Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine highlights the Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting system at Southwire's office at The Battery Atlanta and the company's investments with Sinclair Digital Services and VoltServer.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a proven cost-saving technology that has advanced over the past two decades to power a wide range of connected devices over balanced twisted-pair network cabling, eliminating the need to run traditional 110/220 Volt AC power. PoE also provides additional cost savings and efficiency for now mainstream LED lighting systems-all while enabling a ubiquitous platform for connected IoT sensors and driving DC power distribution in sustainable smart buildings.

"As a company, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and energy consumption; PoE lighting is more efficient because it eliminates the AC-DC conversion and heat associated with conventional LED lighting drivers," said Charles Hume, Southwire's director of emerging technologies.
"We are leveraging PoE lighting to acquire critical data about our office space at The Battery Atlanta and integrate smart building capabilities."

In addition to embracing new technology, Southwire selected PoE lighting due to its potential for additional energy and cost savings and the ability to improve building intelligence. The system helped Southwire achieve points towards its LEED Silver certification, reduce the amount of material used and decrease installation costs.

"Maintenance and installation costs are lower with nodes outside the fixtures and through low voltage wiring and components," said Hume. "We also thought about material savings. Copper is finite, and as cost goes up, PoE lighting can save a lot of metal in a building."

To read the full case study from Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine, click here. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774573/Southwires-Atlanta-Battery-Office-Featured-in-Cabling-Installation-Maintenance-Magazine

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.