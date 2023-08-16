Digital Blue Solutions: Digital Blue Ranks No. 273 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List With Three Year Revenue Growth of 2,076%

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. announced that Digital Blue ranks No. 273 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Digital Blue's three-year growth rate of 2,076% was ranked No. 28 nationally in Health Services, No. 22 in New York, and No. 1 in the Capital Region of New York.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Our tremendous growth can be attributed to our awesome team that continually goes above and beyond for our clients and Digital Blue. We would like to thank our clients and partners for their continued trust in us as we collectively improve lives!" - Shawn Firehock, Founder and CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth in uncertain market conditions from 2019 through 2022. In all, this year's honorees have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. Digital Blue will be featured among the other top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

In addition to being listed on the Inc. 5000, Digital Blue recently ranked No. 21 on the Inc. Northeast Regional List and was recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" by both Inc. and the Albany Business Review. These accolades underscore Digital Blue's mission to improve lives by optimizing the operations of leading health care organizations.

Over these past three years, Digital Blue has also developed an industry-leading healthcare administration solution, the Digital Clinical Assistant (DCA). The DCA utilizes intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and a digital workforce to automate the most burdensome administrative tasks for health systems and specialty physician groups. The DCA reduces the administrative burden for key processes by over 50% while improving patient outcomes. The DCA integrates seamlessly with leading EHRs and is prominently featured on the athenahealth marketplace.

Digital Blue's impact on its clients' performance has been significant, delivering tangible benefits, including recovering 25,000 clinical hours annually through the automation of manual administrative processes, achieving a 300% improvement in productivity for a health plan department, and reducing prior authorization costs by over 60% for a leading health system.

Digital Blue is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to optimizing business performance to improve lives. Their solutions and services empower healthcare leaders to eliminate inefficiencies, increase productivity, and improve outcomes for their customers. Digital Blue partners with a diverse range of clients, including health plans, hospitals, physician groups, and community organizations. We drastically improve the business performance of leading organizations by leveraging intelligent automation and artificial intelligence. To learn more about Digital Blue, visit www.digitalblue.io

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

