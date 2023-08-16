John Galt Solutions Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to Driving Supply Chain Transformation

Industry Publication SupplyChainBrain Honors John Galt Solutions with the 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner Award

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, is proud to announce industry trade publication SupplyChainBrain has named the company a 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner. The annual list, now in its 21st edition, recognizes a select group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to enhancing supply chain operations and creating value for their customers, based on nominations from end-users.



To qualify for SupplyChainBrain's prestigious list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, service providers must be selected directly by their customers and supply chain professionals. These endorsements are based on the solutions that have significantly impacted their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"All of us at John Galt Solutions are honored for the continued recognition by our customers that has once again secured us a place on SupplyChainBrain's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "John Galt Solutions is trusted by some of the world's most respected brands to drive their digital supply chain transformations. This award highlights our unwavering focus on delivering innovative supply chain planning solutions combined with unrivaled customer service to ensure our customers thrive and achieve significant, tangible results."

John Galt Solutions features in SupplyChainBrain's 2023 August issue, as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

