JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces the Launch of the Virtual Investor "What This Means" On Demand Video Series

GRI Bio kicks-off the series by explaining what recently published preclinical data on its GRI-0803 Lupus development program means for its overall advancement

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the launch of its Virtual Investor "What This Means" Series. The series is designed to provide investors with context to press releases directly from company management teams. It also provides the opportunity for companies to communicate directly to investors and elaborate on recent key news and highlight value driving milestones. Videos for the series will be available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

The "What This Means" Series is kicking off today, August 16, 2023, with a video from GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI), now available on demand: Watch the "What This Means" video here.

Albert Agro, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of GRI Bio will elaborate on the Company's recent announcement of encouraging preclinical data from its GRI-0803 program that was presented at The Autoimmunity Conference hosted by FASEB. GRI-0803 is the Company's novel activator of human type 2 NKT cells in development for the treatment of autoimmune disorders, with an initial focus on systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common form of lupus, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissue and organs.

