16.08.2023
In Regenerative Agriculture, One Size Does Not Fit All

Originally published by Forbes.com on August 15, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Technology is at the heart of specialized, precision agriculture that enables farmers to make the right decisions resulting in higher yields at lower costs at longer term. It enables data collection and analysis through satellite imagery, drones and sensors. By using solutions tailored to individual plots of land, farmers can recover and reuse degraded land instead of deforesting additional areas to increase production, eliminating the need for deforestation.

For running their own business, AgroGalaxy opted to implement SAP S/4HANA. "This is the right technology to support the important digital transformation we are undergoing as a company," said Zanchi. "It provides all the relevant data we need to make sure we are on track with our environmental, social and governance commitments."

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of Forbes.com

