Tetra Pak: Focus on Reducing Food Waste, Carbon Emissions in New Farm Bill

Originally Published by The Hill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / When Congress returns from recess, lawmakers are aiming to craft a new farm bill that reauthorizes billions of dollars in federal spending and sets priorities for national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policies. Given the vital importance of this once-every-five-years legislation and the urgent need to mitigate climate issues, lawmakers should incorporate two provisions that bolster the nation's food supply, reduce food waste and slash the nation's carbon footprint associated with food production.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of Istock

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774588/Focus-on-Reducing-Food-Waste-Carbon-Emissions-in-New-Farm-Bill