HearWorks Celebrates Second Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies in America

PEARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / For the second year in a row, HearWorks, a trailblazer in hearing healthcare marketing, AI automation, and coaching, has secured its esteemed position on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies. This year, the company proudly overall ranks at #1,972 and #168 in the marketing category.





The Inc. 5000 List is a benchmark for the nation's top 5000 rapidly expanding private enterprises. Each year, the list is curated from a vast pool of applications, ranking companies based on their percentage revenue growth.

HearWorks' journey began in 2016 and underwent a transformative rebranding from AuDStandard to HearWorks in 2020. This pivotal shift, coupled with the introduction of cutting-edge marketing, AI-powered automation, and powerful coaching programs, propelled the company to impressive growth since 2020. This year's success is attributed to an exceptional team and groundbreaking strategies, including AI-driven solutions and technologies that are revolutionizing the industry.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a monumental achievement," said Tucker Worster, Co-Founder of HearWorks. "Our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled results for our clients has been the cornerstone of our organic growth. This accolade reaffirms that HearWorks' innovative programs are not only effective but are also reshaping the industry landscape."

In 2021, HearWorks unveiled the Platinum Partners program, a comprehensive initiative designed to address and overcome the most significant growth challenges. In 2023, HearWorks launched HearWorld, an industry-wide transformational live event helping practice owners rise to their potential and gain critical strategies, tactics, and tools for unprecedented growth.

Also, in 2023, HearWorks launched its largest system update, including AI-driven automation systems, conversational AI, proactive AI delivery of patient touchpoints, and AI-driven appointment setting.

"Staying at the forefront of innovation, patient acquisition strategies, and technology has been our secret sauce," said Erik Sorenson, Co-Founder of HearWorks. "It's about never accepting the norm, never settling for average, and reaching as high as possible to help our clients achieve the level of success they've always wanted."

HearWorks's continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list underscores its dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and delivering unmatched value to its clients. With a forward-thinking team and pioneering strategies, the company is poised for even greater heights in the years to come.

About HearWorks:

HearWorks, based in Pearland, Texas, is a leading name in hearing healthcare marketing, automation, and coaching. Established in 2016, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving growth and innovation in the industry. With a focus on AI-driven solutions and state-of-the-art technologies, HearWorks is setting new standards in hearing healthcare.

