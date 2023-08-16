Holton Labs Launches the Next Level of Personalized Metaverse Experience with the Yamaneko Yacht Club Release

Holton Labs is set to launch the Yamaneko Yacht Club: a limited collection of 12,000 unique Japanese zodiac wildcat tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Colloquially known as Metaverse Birthstones, these personalized limited NFT tokens will be available for mint in early September. Ownership will be coupled with exclusive club membership benefits including complete rights to captivating art pieces, early access to subsequent collections, and member-only merchandise.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Holton Labs is set to redefine digital sophistication with its upcoming launch of the Yamaneko Yacht Club, a profile picture (PFP) collection of 12,000 unique and inspiring Japanese zodiac wildcat tokens. Pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Web3 technology, the new Yamaneko tokens are a revolutionary concept that combines the allure of precious gemstones with the limitless potential of the Metaverse.

With this innovative release, Yamaneko Yacht Club ventures on a trip through the stars with what Holton Labs is colloquially terming as "Metaverse Birthstones". Each Yamaneko token is linked to a person's cosmic origin. These one-of-a-kind digital treasures capture the essence of an individual's Japanese zodiac sign, elegantly combining technology and tradition.

Yamanekos are more than just collectibles; they are symbols of personality. Each Metaverse Birthstone is meticulously crafted to reflect a birth year and has an elaborate zodiac kanji attribute that connects to one of the 12 Japanese Zodiac signs.

With a planned release in early September, the Yamaneko Metaverse Birthstones will be available to mint at the project's website, https://yamaneko.io. Early Access List members will have the opportunity to mint first, followed by a public mint.

Owning one of these exclusive Birthstones will open the doors to exclusive Yamaneko Yacht Club membership benefits including complete rights to captivating art pieces, early access to subsequent collections, early invitations into the DAO community, and member-only merchandise. Yamaneko holders will also be eligible to receive a unique physical challenge coin that will help certify authenticity and solidify ownership.

Holton Labs has a promising future roadmap for the Metaverse Birthstones. Following the launch, the Web3 outfit is planning to release a subsequent collection that would only be generated by exposing an existing Yamaneko token to a vial of digital serum. Holton Labs also has brand expansion in mind with planned exclusive meet-ups that will be held in various cities worldwide.

