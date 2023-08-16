Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company") a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio1, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before market open on August 23, 2023.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 23, 2023 | Time: 8:00am ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Replay Dial-in: 1-800-319-6413

Conference ID: 10022320

Playback #: 0372 (Expires on September 6, 2023)

Listen to webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12681

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on Vext's investor website following the conclusion of the call. For more details, contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio1. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio, as well as through Vext's partnerships in other states. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations, with the company having operated profitably since 2016. The company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's outlook for and expected operating margins, capital allocation and other financial results; statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related thereto, the Company after the date of this news release, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans; expectations regarding cultivation and manufacturing capacity; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; inflation pressures; the timeline to buildout the Eloy cultivation facility; expectations for other economic business or competitive factors related to the Company; the Company's business outlook, those listed in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Eric Offenberger

Chief Executive Officer

844-211-3725

For further information:

Jonathan Ross, Vext Investor Relations

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

416-244-9851

1 Vext has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Appalachian Pharm Processing, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, along with Buckeye Botanicals, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company operating a dispensary in Jackson, Ohio operating under the name Herbal Wellness Center Ohio. These proposed acquisitions (the "Ohio Acquisitions") are expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

