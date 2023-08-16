Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with RUA Diagnostics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:OHCS), announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with RUA Diagnostics, Inc., wherein the parties may negotiate a joint venture agreement for the purpose of commercializing a diagnostic device based on the Patent License Agreement ("Agreement") entered between RUA and the Regents of the University of Michigan. The Agreement includes dozens of U.S. and international patents regarding the use of micro-gas chromatography and miniature gas detectors used in conjunction with related software and artificial intelligence for breath analysis for the diagnosis of human and animal disease states. Initially, the targeted diseases for detection may include sepsis, ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), pneumonia, traumatic brain injury, as well as other inflammatory diseases and cancers. In addition to disease detection, the technology enables the monitoring of the advancement of, or improvement of, the disease in the patient. The technology was developed in a collaboration between teams at the University of Michigan's College of Engineering and the Weil Institute for Critical Care Research and Innovation under the direction of Xudong Fan, PhD (Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Associate Director of the Weil Institute) and Kevin Ward, MD (Professor of Emergency Medicine and Director of the Weil Institute). The work the team has done to date has demonstrated the ability of the technology to diagnose patients with COVID-19 and ARDS. The work of the teams has been funded, in part, by the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. The teams will continue their work on the advancement of this technology with RUA and Optimus.

About Optimus

Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. is focused on creating a network of innovative healthcare companies that advance clinical research and disease management, provides access to vaccines and pharmaceuticals, and improves physician/patient interactions.

