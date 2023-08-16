Panama City Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - In the wake of the devastating fires that have ravaged Maui, Kandy Boy, a leading name in the cannabis industry, is stepping up to make a difference. The company is not only known for its premium cannabis products but also for its commitment to community support. Today, Kandy Boy announces a heartfelt initiative to aid the victims of the Maui fires.





Kandy Boy Extends a Helping Hand to Maui Fire Victims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9047/177507_kandyboymaui.jpg

Understanding the urgent need for assistance for those who have been displaced and affected by the fires, Kandy Boy has pledged to donate 10% of sales from Thursday, August 17th to the victims in Maui. This gesture aims to provide direct financial support to those who are facing the aftermath of this natural disaster.

CEO Benjamin Boyce, a passionate advocate for community engagement and support, will personally travel to Maui to distribute the funds collected from the sales. The initiative embodies the company's core values of compassion and solidarity during challenging times.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Maui who have been impacted by these devastating fires. As a company deeply committed to giving back to our communities, we feel it's our duty to extend a helping hand during these difficult times," said Benjamin Boyce, CEO of Kandy Boy.

The company acknowledges that the power of community support extends beyond its own efforts. To encourage broader assistance, Kandy Boy invites everyone to participate. The public can play a significant role by sharing this message and raising awareness about the initiative. Additionally, subscribing to the company's YouTube channel, liking, commenting, and sharing its content will contribute to the cause, as a portion of the proceeds will also go towards helping the fire victims.

"We believe that together, we can make a meaningful impact. By spreading the word and participating in our online community, you're contributing to a cause that will directly assist those who need it the most. We are grateful for every share, like, and subscription that supports our mission," added Benjamin.

Kandy Boy is committed to a long-term journey of support for Maui's fire victims. The company believes that through collective efforts, change can be brought about, and affected individuals can begin to rebuild their lives.

For more information about Kandy Boy Cannabis and their ongoing efforts to support the Maui fire victims, please visit kandyboy.com or follow them on social media kandyboy420.

About Kandy Boy:

Kandy Boy is a renowned name in the cannabis industry, known not only for its exceptional products but also for its dedication to community welfare. The company's commitment to supporting causes and making a positive impact sets them apart as a responsible and caring industry leader.

