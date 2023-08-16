For the 3rd Year in a Row, Just in Time GCP Makes the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2813

Just in Time GCP named among Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that Just in Time GCP ranks No. 2813 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being on the Inc. 5000 list for the third time in a row is an extraordinary achievement for the entire Just in Time GCP team. To maintain such a high level of year-over-year growth is incredible. We are truly excited to be recognized among this list of thriving companies," shares Founder and CEO Donna Dorozinsky.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate increased an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We believe in what we do and know we make a difference for our pharmaceutical and biotech clients. It's such an honor to grow with them, driving Clinical Compliance and efficiency during times of significant challenge and change in clinical research," adds Dorozinsky.

Just in Time GCP is a clinical compliance services and consulting company that supports pharma and biotechnology companies in managing their clinical trials. They are experts in Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance; inspection preparedness; TMF management; clinical technology implementation and optimization; and the processes that support clinical trial management and oversight. For more information, visit www.justintimegcp.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of Dec. 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Contact Information

Ashley Bates

Sr Director Operations

abates@justintimegcp.com

215-343-4484

