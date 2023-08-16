UNIFYD TV Launches Mobile App and TV App

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Video streaming platform UNIFYD TV, an initiative of the non-profit organization UNIFYD World, is pleased to announce the launch of the UNIFYD TV mobile and TV applications.

The launch of UNIFYD TV's mobile and TV apps is a significant step in broadening the platform's accessibility and reach. The ability to access content anywhere and anytime is crucial. With the rise of mobile and smart TV usage, providing an application for these devices means that UNIFYD TV can be seamlessly integrated into people's daily lives, facilitating regular engagement and fostering a stronger connection with its audience. Users can watch, learn, and engage with a diverse range of conscious content during a commute, a break, or in the comfort of their own home, thus allowing them to utilize their time effectively and continually feed their minds with enlightening material.

Moreover, with the UNIFYD TV apps, the organization can tap into a broader demographic. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the diversity of its users. By catering to both mobile and TV audiences, UNIFYD TV can reach various age groups, technological preferences, and lifestyles. This means that the organization's mission of promoting unity, spreading truth, and raising global consciousness transcends all barriers, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and global community dedicated to personal and collective enlightenment.

UNIFYD TV offers a wide range of content designed to awaken, inspire and educate its audience, boasting an expansive library with over 1,000 original titles, including original series, documentaries, workshops, films, and guided meditations. The diverse content on UNIFYD TV caters to those interested in expanding their consciousness, spirituality, and understanding of global unity.

The launch of UNIFYD TV's mobile and TV applications marks a significant milestone in the organization's development, allowing users to access their content anytime, anywhere. Fully supported by member donations, UNIFYD TV not only serves as a hub of enlightening content but also as a testament to the community's dedication to unity and truth.

In line with UNIFYD World's mission, UNIFYD TV endeavors to educate the masses and create a global shift towards unity and conscious awareness. As it expands its reach, with a presence now in over 100 countries, UNIFYD TV continues to challenge conventional media narratives and strives to offer a platform for truth and connection.

"UNIFYD TV is dedicated to unifying humanity and spreading the truth worldwide through conscious media," says founder and chairman Jason Shurka, an author, investor, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. "Our goal is to leverage the medium of conscious media to further our mission of raising collective consciousness. We feel that offering a diverse range of content and making it accessible via the new apps will help accomplish this."

He adds that the launch of mobile and TV applications represents a significant opportunity for UNIFYD TV to scale and expand its impact. "With the increasing ubiquity of smart devices and television streaming platforms, users expect easy, convenient access to their favorite content," Shurka explains. "Introducing these apps lets us position ourselves to meet the evolving needs of our audiences. We also feel that the added accessibility these platforms provide will likely attract more users, leading to increased viewership and potential membership growth."

Shurka and his team have noted that the convenience of mobile and TV applications can foster higher engagement rates, encouraging users to interact more frequently with the platform and its offerings. In addition, these applications open new avenues for UNIFYD TV to diversify and tailor its content to cater to specific platform preferences. For example, shorter, easily digestible content can be created for mobile users who often consume content on-the-go, while more extensive, immersive content can be curated for those using the TV app.

This adaptability can also attract a wider demographic, contributing to the platform's growth. Consequently, as the user base grows, so does the potential for additional funding through increased membership, further enabling UNIFYD TV to expand its content, technology, and the reach of its mission. This cyclical growth pattern positions UNIFYD TV for scalable expansion, ensuring its sustainability and impact into the future.

About UNIFYD TV

UNIFYD TV is a video streaming platform and an initiative of the faith-based nonprofit organization UNIFYD World. The platform offers over 1,000 original titles, such as original series, documentaries, workshops, films, guided meditations, and live VIP events. The platform is supported via memberships rather than by advertisements.

