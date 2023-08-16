Brooklyn Moving Inc. Adds Free Storing With Interstate Moves

COMMERCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Brooklyn Moving Inc, a full-service interstate and local moving company, has announced the inclusion of a complimentary one-month storage service for all its interstate moves. This new bonus for customers is integral for these long-distance moves, during which moving, storage, and transportation costs can accumulate significantly.

According to Forbes , as of 2023, the typical cost for moving services across the country sits around $1,400. But this can vary anywhere from $800 to $2,500. This estimate is based on a local relocation carried out by a team of two movers, covering less than 100 miles. When considering long-distance relocations, the average moving expenses escalate, typically ranging from $2,200 to $5,700.

Brooklyn Moving recognizes this increased expense, which can often deter families and individuals from making long-distance moves. Founder and CEO Ahmad Bani says that since he started the company in 2018, his goal has been to offer personalized moving services for both residential and commercial clients.

"The cost of everything is going up," Bani acknowledges. "And many people don't even realize how badly they're going to need storage options during an interstate move. They think they'll just pack up and go - but often, it's not that easy."

Bani says that his company made the decision to offer a free month of storage with these longer-distance moves for several reasons. "Often, the move-out and move-in dates don't align perfectly," he explains. "You may need to vacate your old home before your new one is ready for occupation. In such cases, you would need a place to store your belongings in the interim."

Also, he adds, for those moving to a smaller home or commercial property, there may not be room for all possessions immediately. "Storage allows you to keep these items safe while you figure out what to do with them, whether that's selling, donating, or finding a place in your new home," Bani states.

In an interstate move, one might find themselves moving into temporary accommodations before settling into their permanent home. This could mean needing to rent a smaller apartment or temporarily living with friends or family. During these transitions, storage serves as a reliable place to safeguard belongings. Additionally, adjusting to a new home is a significant change, and it may be challenging to immediately decide the placement of every item. Having the option of storage allows for more time to organize, sort, and methodically move items into the new space at your own pace.

"We also recognize that interstate moves can be complex and may not always go as planned due to unexpected delays, such as inclement weather, challenging road conditions, or unforeseen issues with the new property," Bani says. "These circumstances further highlight the advantage of having a storage solution in place, serving as a safety net in times of uncertainty."

Brooklyn Moving Inc. will be offering the new free storage service for interstate moves from each of its three locations. With its original base in Fairfield, California, the company serves the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. Its second location in Commerce, California caters to Los Angeles, San Diego, and Southern California. Both locations are able to deliver services across all lower 48 states. The third station in Rochester, MN serves Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, further extending the company's reach nationwide.

"The free temporary storage we're offering will be in secure and climate-controlled storage areas," says Bani. "I started my career as a mover, myself. So I know that moving isn't just about transporting belongings. It's about providing a seamless and stress-free experience for clients."

Brooklyn Moving Inc. offers packing, loading, unloading, and managing transportation tolls and fuel. The company owns a well-maintained fleet of trucks and vans. Bani and his team feel that by providing a free month of storage with interstate moves, the company demonstrates a dedication to customer satisfaction. "Moving is stressful - everyone knows that," he says. "But we're trying to make it easier, one move at a time."

He adds that Brooklyn Moving is focused on updated training and development of their employees, expansion of service offerings, investment in advanced technology, and broadening their reach in the tri-state area.

About Brooklyn Moving Inc.

Brooklyn Moving Inc. is a full-service interstate and local moving company established in 2018. The company specializes in personalized moving services for both residential and commercial clients. The company offers solutions for packing, transportation, and storage, and seeks to provide a seamless moving experience for clients.

Website: https://www.brooklynmovinginc.com/

Contact:

Ahmad Bani

888-889-6872

SOURCE: Brooklyn Moving Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774751/Brooklyn-Moving-Inc-Adds-Free-Storing-With-Interstate-Moves