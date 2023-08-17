Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Inc. ("CNC") has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Alliance") with Klonetics Plant Science Inc, a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry providing pathogen-free cell-cultured cannabis clones. The Alliance is aimed at jointly marketing and distributing CNC's exclusive premium genetics to licensed cultivators across global regions, including Canada, Israel, the European Union, Australia, and other international territories.

Through the Alliance, CNC will exclusively bio-bank proprietary, high-potency, terpene-rich cultivars, entrusting Klonetics to amplify their availability on a commercial scale to licensed cultivators worldwide. Klonetics will also integrate a select array of these cultivars into their Live Catalogue, ensuring accessibility for customers within Canada and internationally.

Concurrently, the Klonetics EU facility in Portugal will leverage and synergize the Alliance's expanded genetic resources to serve the European Union and the broader global market by introducing cherished legacy cultivars into the Klonetics EU Live Catalogue, significantly enriching the array of premium tissue-cultured clones and Ready-to-Flower (RTF) plants offered to discerning consumers.

This pioneering collaboration provides Klonetics exclusive access to some of the most coveted genetics which have been at the forefront of trends in the illicit market. Such genetics are held in high esteem by Provincial wholesale boards seeking to preserve their competitive edge and cultural resonance with an increasingly sophisticated consumer base.

David Brough, CEO of Klonetics, said, "We are excited about the partnership and acquisition of these exciting legacy genetics. Our customers around the world will be provided with access to new trending cultivars and I feel that this will be the beginning of a long-term meaningful relationship for both companies." David added, "By combining our advanced cell-culturing technology with CNC's proprietary genetics, we are confident that we will make a significant impact on the cannabis industry."

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Klonetics," remarked Adam Sancewicz, CEO of AgriCann and CNC. "Our shared vision entails a robust expansion of our presence as a premium genetic supplier. The synthesis of our collaboration empowers us to craft and distribute an exceptionally superior product and helps position us as a market leader in the cannabis nursery space, both domestically and in foreign emerging markets."

Initial CNC cultivars available to be introduced to the Klonetics Live Catalogue include Animal Mints, Sunset Cake, White Hot Guava and some classic old school BC gas such as Comatose and Death Bubba.

About Klonetics Plant Science Inc.

Klonetics is a Canadian licensed nursery, cultivator, and processor with a global presence, located in Kelowna, British Columbia. The company provides Gen 0 (tissue culture) and Gen 1 (conventional) clones and Ready-to-Flower plants to licensed producers in Canada and abroad. Klonetics also provides tissue culture, cultivation, grow room and processing services.

About Craft Nurseries Canada Inc.

CNC is a full-service cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia, focused on complimenting its premium cannabis plants and genetics with strain specific coaching and grow advisory, providing customers and craft cultivators globally the support they need to optimize their operations. CNC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of reporting issuer AgriCann Solutions Corp.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann owns and operates wholly-owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Ltd., a full-service Health Canada licensed cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia. The Company is positioned to complete the acquisition of Newline Ventures Inc. in nearby Vernon, British Columbia, a Health Canada licensed facility designed to accommodate AgriCann's current and future expansion plans.

AgriCann's mission is to build and strengthen the cannabis industry by supporting craft cultivators through global strategic alliances, creating demand with premium genetics and strong consumer branding, and facilitating the distribution of consumer-packaged goods through a scalable online wholesale platform and logistics model. We differentiate ourselves by providing our cultivating partners with access to Canada's best genetics and starting materials, cultivation expertise to ensure quality control of finished flower, marketing resources that drive brand awareness and customer loyalty, and a trusted partner that supports effective and strategic competition in today's market. The model we are introducing provides a logistics solution by helping micro-batch craft cultivators build a viable business, getting their products to market more efficiently, and securing a steady supply of premium craft cannabis products to domestic and global markets.

ON BEHALF OF AGRICANN SOLUTIONS CORP.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Adam Sancewicz

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1.778.231.5431

