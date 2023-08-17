

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-year low of 1.7064 against the euro and a 9-day low of 93.23 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6930 and 93.99, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to a 9-1/2-month low of 0.6365, a 9-month low of 0.8627 and a 1-week low of 1.0781 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6423, 0.8691 and 1.0817, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.72 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.85 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



