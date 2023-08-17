

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-year low of 1.8399 against the euro and a 9-month low of 0.5903 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8318 and 0.5935, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 86.47 from Wednesday's closing value of 86.83.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.86 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 83.00 against the yen.



