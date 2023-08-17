

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0861 against the euro, a 9-month high of 145.56 against the yen and a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3553 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0874, 146.35 and 1.3535, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.2711 and 0.8811 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.2727 and 0.8800, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 152.00 against the yen, 1.37 against the loonie, 1.24 against the pound and 0.90 against the franc.



