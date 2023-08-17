

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday weak profit and revenues in its first quarter.



For the first quarter, net profit attributable to equity holders fell 66% to $177 million from last year's $516 million. Earnings per share were 1.43 US cents, down from 4.01 US cents a year ago.



On a non-HKFRS basis, net profit attributable to equity holders was $191 million, down 66% from $556 million last year.



Group revenue fell 24 percent to $12.90 billion from $16.96 billion last year.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Despite the past quarter's challenging market and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, Lenovo sees signs of market stabilization and improvement, component prices bottoming out, and believes the client device market can be expected to recover and resume growth in the second half of this fiscal year.'



