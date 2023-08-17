Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.08.2023 | 07:34
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board

DJ New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) 
New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 
17-Aug-2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17.8.2023 08:01:00 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors 
Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 17 August 2023 
New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 
New members have been elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board. The elections were made by the State of Finland as the 
only shareholder of Finnvera Plc. 
Members of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen, Mari-Leena Talvitie, Ville Väyrynen, Rami Lehtinen, Onni Rostila, Aki Lindén, 
Hilkka Kemppi, Sofia Virta and Hanna Sarkkinen were elected as new members to the Supervisory Board for a term lasting 
until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. 
Member of Parliament Sofia Vikman will continue as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Member of Parliament Seppo 
Eskelinen has been elected to Vice Chairman. Both have been elected for a term lasting until the 2024 Annual General 
Meeting. 
After the decision, the members of Finnvera plc's Supervisory Board are: 
 . Member of Parliament Sofia Vikman (Chairman), National Coalition Party 
 . Member of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen (Vice Chairman), Finnish Social Democratic Party 
 . Member of Parliament Mari-Leena Talvitie, National Coalition Party 
 . Member of Parliament Ville Väyrynen, National Coalition Party 
 . Member of Parliament Rami Lehtinen, Finns Party 
 . Member of Parliament Onni Rostila, Finns Party 
 . Member of Parliament Aki Lindén, Finnish Social Democratic Party 
 . Member of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi, Finnish Centre Party 
 . Member of Parliament Sofia Virta, The Greens 
 . Member of Parliament Hanna Sarkkinen, Left Alliance 
 . Director Katja Syvärinen 
 . Chief Economist Veli-Matti Mattila 
 . Economist Seppo Nevalainen 
 . Chairman Martin Paasi 
 . Chairman of the Council Mari Laaksonen 
 . Director Tommi Toivola 
 . Managing Director Kari Luoto 
 . Legal Council Annika Ylätalo 
Johannes Koskinen, Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Mari Holopainen, Anne Kalmari, Juho Kautto, Juha Pylväs, Lulu Ranne, Joakim 
Strand and Ville Valkonen will not continue in the Supervisory Board. 
The Supervisory Board supervises the company's administration. The company's Supervisory Board consists of at least 
eight and at most eighteen members. 
Further information: 
Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, 
risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1613374559 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      69BL 
Sequence No.:  265110 
EQS News ID:  1705289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.