Finnvera Oyj (69BL) New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 17-Aug-2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.8.2023 08:01:00 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 17 August 2023 New members to Finnvera's Supervisory Board New members have been elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board. The elections were made by the State of Finland as the only shareholder of Finnvera Plc. Members of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen, Mari-Leena Talvitie, Ville Väyrynen, Rami Lehtinen, Onni Rostila, Aki Lindén, Hilkka Kemppi, Sofia Virta and Hanna Sarkkinen were elected as new members to the Supervisory Board for a term lasting until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Member of Parliament Sofia Vikman will continue as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Member of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen has been elected to Vice Chairman. Both have been elected for a term lasting until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. After the decision, the members of Finnvera plc's Supervisory Board are: . Member of Parliament Sofia Vikman (Chairman), National Coalition Party . Member of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen (Vice Chairman), Finnish Social Democratic Party . Member of Parliament Mari-Leena Talvitie, National Coalition Party . Member of Parliament Ville Väyrynen, National Coalition Party . Member of Parliament Rami Lehtinen, Finns Party . Member of Parliament Onni Rostila, Finns Party . Member of Parliament Aki Lindén, Finnish Social Democratic Party . Member of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi, Finnish Centre Party . Member of Parliament Sofia Virta, The Greens . Member of Parliament Hanna Sarkkinen, Left Alliance . Director Katja Syvärinen . Chief Economist Veli-Matti Mattila . Economist Seppo Nevalainen . Chairman Martin Paasi . Chairman of the Council Mari Laaksonen . Director Tommi Toivola . Managing Director Kari Luoto . Legal Council Annika Ylätalo Johannes Koskinen, Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Mari Holopainen, Anne Kalmari, Juho Kautto, Juha Pylväs, Lulu Ranne, Joakim Strand and Ville Valkonen will not continue in the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board supervises the company's administration. The company's Supervisory Board consists of at least eight and at most eighteen members. Further information: Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS1613374559 Category Code: BOA TIDM: 69BL Sequence No.: 265110 EQS News ID: 1705289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

