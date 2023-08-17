Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Releases 2022 ESG Report

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 ESG Report (the "Report").

The Report outlines our progress in achieving our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives in the 2022 year and represents Touchstone's third year of ESG reporting. The Report was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and provides stakeholders with insight into our environmental stewardship, community involvement and governance standards. The full Report can be accessed on our corporate website (www.touchstoneexploration.com).

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer

Telephone: 403.750.4487

Legal Advisory - Forward-Looking Statements

Touchstone's 2022 ESG Report contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Please refer to the "Advisories" section of the Report for further information.

