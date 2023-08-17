Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Frankfurt
17.08.23
08:01 Uhr
0,924 Euro
-0,010
-1,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.08.2023 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 
17-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 August 2023 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on Tawke PSC 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working 
interest), has today issued an update on licence activity. 
 
Following a four-month shut-in triggered by the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline export route, DNO has partially 
restarted operations at the Tawke field and is currently selling its entitlement share of oil production to local 
trading companies. 
 
DNO restarted partial oil production from the Tawke field to conduct well integrity and reservoir tests but has 
continued to produce to meet strong demand for Tawke oil. 
 
Tawke output is currently averaging around 40,000 bopd, of which one-half is delivered to the Kurdistan Regional 
Government as its entitlement and the balance is sold to local trading companies. 
 
Prices vary by contract and average just over 50 percent of pre-closure levels but payments now are made in advance and 
directly to the operator. 
 
Oil is transported by buyers from the DNO terminal with road tankers. 
 
The Peshkabir field, also within the Tawke licence, remains shut-in. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  265112 
EQS News ID:  1705293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
