DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.945 GBP0.939 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.941135 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100367

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,332,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 544 1.090 XDUB 08:46:26 00066646369TRLO0 2140 1.090 XDUB 08:46:26 00066646370TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 09:28:37 00066648105TRLO0 3352 1.110 XDUB 10:19:35 00066649485TRLO0 2408 1.108 XDUB 10:23:10 00066649615TRLO0 129 1.108 XDUB 10:23:10 00066649616TRLO0 1106 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650746TRLO0 392 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650747TRLO0 686 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650748TRLO0 2771 1.100 XDUB 12:46:07 00066653171TRLO0 1900 1.100 XDUB 13:20:17 00066654045TRLO0 2548 1.098 XDUB 14:28:32 00066655482TRLO0 1310 1.098 XDUB 15:16:10 00066657016TRLO0 1497 1.098 XDUB 15:35:10 00066657895TRLO0 960 1.098 XDUB 15:35:10 00066657896TRLO0 1175 1.094 XDUB 15:45:57 00066658368TRLO0 2717 1.100 XDUB 15:53:37 00066658635TRLO0 5 1.102 XDUB 16:12:30 00066659417TRLO0 1008 1.106 XDUB 16:18:32 00066659678TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 356 94.00 XLON 09:27:01 00066648050TRLO0 2659 94.00 XLON 09:27:01 00066648051TRLO0 3000 94.00 XLON 09:27:02 00066648052TRLO0 1689 94.00 XLON 12:22:59 00066652645TRLO0 753 94.00 XLON 12:22:59 00066652646TRLO0 404 94.00 XLON 12:22:59 00066652647TRLO0 2510 94.00 XLON 14:28:32 00066655483TRLO0 637 93.90 XLON 15:16:10 00066657013TRLO0 103 93.90 XLON 15:16:10 00066657014TRLO0 3 93.90 XLON 15:16:10 00066657015TRLO0 194 94.10 XLON 15:54:39 00066658674TRLO0 2510 94.10 XLON 15:54:39 00066658675TRLO0 221 94.20 XLON 16:03:54 00066659024TRLO0 138 94.20 XLON 16:03:54 00066659025TRLO0 7 94.20 XLON 16:03:54 00066659026TRLO0 1330 94.20 XLON 16:04:01 00066659029TRLO0 28 94.20 XLON 16:16:57 00066659602TRLO0 1954 94.50 XLON 16:16:58 00066659603TRLO0 156 94.50 XLON 16:16:58 00066659604TRLO0 99 94.50 XLON 16:17:58 00066659659TRLO0 1249 94.50 XLON 16:17:58 00066659660TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 265104 EQS News ID: 1705219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

