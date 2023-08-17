Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
17.08.23
08:17 Uhr
1,088 Euro
-0,028
-2,51 %
17.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.945 
                                    GBP0.939 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090 
 
                                    GBP0.941135 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100367

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,332,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
544       1.090         XDUB      08:46:26      00066646369TRLO0 
2140       1.090         XDUB      08:46:26      00066646370TRLO0 
3352       1.098         XDUB      09:28:37      00066648105TRLO0 
3352       1.110         XDUB      10:19:35      00066649485TRLO0 
2408       1.108         XDUB      10:23:10      00066649615TRLO0 
129       1.108         XDUB      10:23:10      00066649616TRLO0 
1106       1.102         XDUB      11:13:49      00066650746TRLO0 
392       1.102         XDUB      11:13:49      00066650747TRLO0 
686       1.102         XDUB      11:13:49      00066650748TRLO0 
2771       1.100         XDUB      12:46:07      00066653171TRLO0 
1900       1.100         XDUB      13:20:17      00066654045TRLO0 
2548       1.098         XDUB      14:28:32      00066655482TRLO0 
1310       1.098         XDUB      15:16:10      00066657016TRLO0 
1497       1.098         XDUB      15:35:10      00066657895TRLO0 
960       1.098         XDUB      15:35:10      00066657896TRLO0 
1175       1.094         XDUB      15:45:57      00066658368TRLO0 
2717       1.100         XDUB      15:53:37      00066658635TRLO0 
5        1.102         XDUB      16:12:30      00066659417TRLO0 
1008       1.106         XDUB      16:18:32      00066659678TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
356       94.00         XLON      09:27:01      00066648050TRLO0 
2659       94.00         XLON      09:27:01      00066648051TRLO0 
3000       94.00         XLON      09:27:02      00066648052TRLO0 
1689       94.00         XLON      12:22:59      00066652645TRLO0 
753       94.00         XLON      12:22:59      00066652646TRLO0 
404       94.00         XLON      12:22:59      00066652647TRLO0 
2510       94.00         XLON      14:28:32      00066655483TRLO0 
637       93.90         XLON      15:16:10      00066657013TRLO0 
103       93.90         XLON      15:16:10      00066657014TRLO0 
3        93.90         XLON      15:16:10      00066657015TRLO0 
194       94.10         XLON      15:54:39      00066658674TRLO0 
2510       94.10         XLON      15:54:39      00066658675TRLO0 
221       94.20         XLON      16:03:54      00066659024TRLO0 
138       94.20         XLON      16:03:54      00066659025TRLO0 
7        94.20         XLON      16:03:54      00066659026TRLO0 
1330       94.20         XLON      16:04:01      00066659029TRLO0 
28        94.20         XLON      16:16:57      00066659602TRLO0 
1954       94.50         XLON      16:16:58      00066659603TRLO0 
156       94.50         XLON      16:16:58      00066659604TRLO0 
99        94.50         XLON      16:17:58      00066659659TRLO0 
1249       94.50         XLON      16:17:58      00066659660TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  265104 
EQS News ID:  1705219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
