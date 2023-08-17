

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) posted a fiscal year pretax loss of 122.7 million pounds compared to profit of 73.0 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 20.5 pence compared to profit of 12.0 pence. Statutory Group operating loss was 109.8 million pounds, which included 118.9 million pounds of impairment charges, due to lower than expected performance in the year, and 7.7 million pounds of closure costs relating to 16 venues.



Fiscal year like-for-like underlying operating profit for the full year was 20.3 million pounds, compared to 42.5 million pounds, prior year. LFL underlying operating profit declined 52% predominantly due to underlying cost inflation, the Group said. Underlying pretax profit declined to 6.8 million pounds from 25.1 million pounds. Underlying profit per share from continuing operations was 1.2 pence compared to 4.0 pence.



For the 12 months ended 30 June 2023, revenue from continuing operations increased to 681.9 million pounds from 644.0 million pounds. Underlying LFL net gaming revenue or NGR was 679.7 million pounds, up 7%. LFL underlying venues NGR grew 6%.



The Group ended the year with total cash and available facilities of 101.4 million pounds. The Group expects to meet all future financial covenants under its current lending facilities.



The Group noted that its new financial year has started strongly across all of the businesses with overall underlying Group LFL NGR ahead by 16% compared with the prior year. It anticipates good levels of revenue increase year-on-year and to grow profitability in 2023/24.



The Board stated that it has not proposed a full year dividend but expects to recommence dividend payments as soon as circumstances permit.



