Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 164.8168 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61167 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 265204 EQS News ID: 1705519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 17, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)