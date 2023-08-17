DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.3231 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6496904 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 265264 EQS News ID: 1705647 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705647&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)