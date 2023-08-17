Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

17 August 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323