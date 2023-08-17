Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
PR Newswire
17.08.2023 | 10:24
100 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

17 August 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


