DJ Ørsted completes divestment of 25 % of London Array Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted completes divestment of 25 % of London Array Offshore Wind Farm 17-Aug-2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.8.2023 10:02:13 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Further to the press release issued on 24 July 2023, Ørsted has completed the divestment of 25 % of the London Array Offshore Wind Farm to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat. For further information, please contact: Media Relations Thor Wilkens +45 99 55 44 07 thrwi@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Release for transaction closing.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 265368 EQS News ID: 1705899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 17, 2023 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)