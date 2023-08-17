Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Frankfurt
17.08.23
08:17 Uhr
0,134 Euro
-0,003
-2,19 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2023 | 10:46
160 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (197/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB
(Fingerprint Cards) published on August 16, 2023, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary
General meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 18, 2023, approves a rights issue
with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are
entitled to four (4) new shares for every eleven (11) shares held. The
subscription price is SEK 1.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 23,
2023. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For further details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160535
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
