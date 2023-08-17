NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (197/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on August 16, 2023, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary General meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 18, 2023, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to four (4) new shares for every eleven (11) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 1.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 23, 2023. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160535