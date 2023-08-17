DJ TRON DAO Ventures Invests USD2 Million in CRV and Curve to Launch on TRON and BTTC

Chainwire TRON DAO Ventures Invests USD2 Million in CRV and Curve to Launch on TRON and BTTC 17-Aug-2023 / 09:20 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tron Geneva, Switzerland August 17, 2023 - TRON DAO Ventures, the investment arm of TRON DAO, has recently bought USD2 million worth of CRV tokens. As part of this strategic partnership, Curve will launch on both the TRON and the BTTC networks. Curve is a decentralized exchange acclaimed for its automated market makers (AMMs) tailored for stablecoin trading. Having experienced an exponential surge in the latter half of 2020, it once established itself as the epitome of DeFi platforms. Currently, Curve ranks as the world's second-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) and the largest DEX for stablecoin trading. The recent hack targeting the platform has led to a chain reaction in the DeFi space. TRON founder Justin Sun promptly expressed his support for Curve after the incident, stating, "Curve is an essential DeFi infrastructure for the blockchain industry. Our thoughts are with the team and the users affected. As a community, let's support and strengthen the security measures to protect our decentralized ecosystem." Amidst the volatile market on August 1, TRON forged a partnership with Curve, introducing a stUSDT pool on the platform. stUSDT, the world's first rebase real-world asset (RWA) protocol on the TRON blockchain, is hailed as the Web3 world's version of Yu'E Bao (once China's largest money market fund). According to Defillama, the TVL on stUSDT has already exceeded USD700 million. Following that, TRON DAO Ventures announced its investment in Curve, underscoring TRON's ecosystem support not only through collaboration but also through financial backing. Meanwhile, Curve will integrate with the TRON and the BTTC networks as part of the partnership. The collaboration among TRON, BTTC, and Curve is set to generate crucial synergies for the industry. Curve, a foundation infrastructure in the DeFi domain, offers significant advantages in terms of reduced financial costs and time inefficiencies while also supporting prominent public blockchains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Avalanche. This collaboration is poised to help further develop TRON's DeFi ecosystem. Meanwhile, as a major driver of DeFi innovation, TRON will share its most secure and cutting-edge products with Curve. The integration between Curve and BTTC will also fuel the growth of DeFi ecosystems, especially DEX platforms. As the industry's first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, BTTC has supported cross-chain functionality between TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain upon its release. It will also introduce zero-knowledge (ZK) proof technology later this year, which enables users to build dApps seamlessly across different blockchains, promoting an inclusive ecosystem open to everyone. With the backing of TRON and BTTC, Curve anticipates a rapid rebound, and users are bound to witness a more vibrant DeFi ecosystem in the crypto industry. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2023, it has over 179.07 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.26 billion total transactions, and over USD13.01 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network About Curve Founded by Michael Egorov and launched in January 2020, Curve Finance positions itself as a DEX built on an AMM model. Founded by Michael Egorov and launched in January 2020, Curve Finance positions itself as a DEX built on an AMM model. It focuses on the trading of stablecoins (USDT, USDC, DAI), synthetic assets/derivatives/staking assets (wBTC, renBTC, stETH), etc. In addition to its stronghold Ethereum, Curve also extended its presence across other chains such as Fantom, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

1705919 17-Aug-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)