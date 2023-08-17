Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Listed in Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

This accomplishment stands as yet another significant milestone within Centurion's journey through 2023.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Centurion Wealth Management had the honor of being represented on Inc.'s recent annual list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

The prestigious ranking offers a data-driven perspective into the most prosperous companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Notably, Inc. acknowledges these companies as having a positive and influential impact on the U.S. economy. The recognition on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a tribute to organizations that have exhibited exceptional growth and accomplishments throughout the preceding year.

"Our journey to this achievement has been marked by numerous milestones, and it is truly a reflection of our relentless pursuit of success. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients and partners who have contributed to our growth and success. Much of this accomplishment can be attributed to the commitment of our dedicated team." - Sterling Neblett CEPA, CFP® | Founding Partner

Since its establishment in 2015, Centurion has remained resolute in its mission to guide clients in realizing their ambitions, irrespective of circumstances. At the heart of this mission is the development of strategies aimed at ensuring enduring financial independence. As Centurion progresses through the midpoint of 2023, the year has unveiled a succession of accolades that bear witness to the company's excellence and innovation within the financial services industry.

Centurion is extremely excited to share this announcement with the community. In keeping with its steadfast commitment to excellence, the company maintains a strong dedication to providing its clients with exceptional service while striving for the highest level of performance in all its endeavors.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a trusted firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management for entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women. Their services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. With tailored expertise, they empower clients to achieve financial security and long-term goals.

