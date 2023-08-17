

- BERENBERG CUTS HISCOX PRICE TARGET TO 1230 (1245) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERNSTEIN RAISES CRODA PRICE TARGET TO 6000 (5900) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - UBS CUTS REDROW PRICE TARGET TO 565 (600) PENCE - 'BUY'



