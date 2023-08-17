Admission to trading of Integre Trans bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 17, 2023 to admit the bonds of Integre Trans to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of Integre Trans bonds is August 23, 2023. Issuer's full name Integre Trans UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name INTR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000407553 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2026-05-05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one 1 000 security, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 4 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 4 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name INTRFLOT26FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 2023-11-05, 2024-05-05, 2024-11-05, 2025-05-05, 2025-11-05, 2026-05-05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB Integre Trans is UAB FMI Orion Securities. Integre Trans Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial year 2022 are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160545