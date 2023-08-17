Anzeige
17.08.2023
Admission to trading of Integre Trans bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 17, 2023 to admit the bonds of Integre Trans
to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the
Company. The first trading day of Integre Trans bonds is August 23, 2023. 



Issuer's full name     Integre Trans UAB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name     INTR                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code    LT0000407553                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date  2026-05-05                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one    1 000                        
 security, EUR                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities    4 000                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR  4 000 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name    INTRFLOT26FA                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates   2023-11-05, 2024-05-05, 2024-11-05, 2025-05-05,   
               2025-11-05, 2026-05-05               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market          First North Vilnius                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB Integre Trans is UAB FMI Orion Securities.

Integre Trans Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial year
2022 are attached. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160545
