

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Thursday as investors focused on tightening supplies.



Overall gains remained capped as the dollar hovered around a two-month high after the release of hawkish Fed minutes and amid renewed concerns surround the Chinese economy.



It is feared that continued hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve will weaken fuel demand in the world's two biggest economies.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $83.72 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $79.58.



Oil prices were rebounding from two-week lows hit on Wednesday after data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. inventories.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude stockpiles fell by 5.960 million barrels in the week ended August 11, as against expectations for a decline of about 2.3 million barrels.



A day before, data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. oil stockpiles fell by about 6.2 million barrels last week, exceeding forecasts of a 2.3 million-barrel drop.



