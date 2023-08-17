Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed TrueFi (TRU) on August 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRU/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





TrueFi (TRU) is infrastructure for originating and tokenizing alternative assets and raising and deploying capital on the blockchain. TrueFi connects investors and portfolio managers via smart contracts governed by the TRU token.

Introducing TrueFi

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of TrueFi (TRU). TrueFi was decentralized finance's ("DeFi") first credit-based lending protocol. Since its launch in November 2020, TrueFi has facilitated over $1.7 billion in loans to more than 30 borrowers, with protocol participants receiving over $40 million in interest payments. TrueFi has since expanded the applications and use cases for its smart contract infrastructure to include launching independently-managed vaults on TrueFi Capital Markets. Portfolio managers can launch tokenized funds or on-chain portfolios on TrueFi Capital Markets and leverage TrueFi's smart contract infrastructure to streamline and automate the execution of fund operations. TrueFi users include leading crypto-focused institutions, institutional investors, retail investors, and traditional finance portfolio managers.

For investors, TrueFi offers transparent and auditable transactions, allowing them to track every dollar or token invested and deployed, along with each portfolio manager's investment strategy and track record. Investment opportunities span various sectors and risk/return profiles, and institutional investors can seek assistance from Archblock, TrueFi's partner, via ir@archblock.com. The investing process involves performing due diligence on investment opportunities, interacting with smart contracts, and monitoring activities and returns.

Portfolio managers play a crucial role in TrueFi, and users can review portfolio managers' track records and investment strategies on TrueFi Capital Markets. Portfolio managers are vetted by TrueFi governance and raise and deploy capital through the TrueFi application. TrueFi's smart contracts and asset vaults support multiple structures for different market participants, enabling various asset classes and risk and return profiles to be launched on TrueFi Capital Markets. TrueFi has implemented token standard code ERC 4626 and each iteration of portfolio protocols goes through a security audit and formal verification process.

Some potential benefits of using TrueFi include reduced overhead costs in on-chain fund management, access to a global liquidity network, and the ability for portfolio managers to configure pools to their specific requirements. Overall, TrueFi provides a robust ecosystem for investors and portfolio managers, offering transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in alternative assets.

About TRU Token

The native token of the TrueFi protocol is TRU. Based on ERC20, TRU has a total supply of 1.198 billion (i.e. 1,198,450,773). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 15, 2023, investors who are interested in TRU can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

