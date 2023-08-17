Swiatek builds on Visa's longstanding commitment supporting the world's most inspirational athletes on and off the court

Today, Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, welcomed tennis champion Iga Swiatek to its diverse and impressive roster of Team Visa athletes from around the globe, preparing to compete at The Olympic Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Team Visa helps athletes thrive personally and professionally, providing financial support, assistance with philanthropic endeavors, financial literacy tools, and mental health and wellness resources. An incredible addition to Team Visa, Swiatek is a powerful voice championing her local communities and inspiring tennis fans across the globe.

In 2020, at the impressive age of 19, Swiatek made history as the first-ever Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest woman to reach the French Open final. Since then, she has continued to break records, becoming the first Polish tennis player to rank No. 1 in the world. She currently holds four Grand Slam titles, a historic milestone for her nation and age bracket.

"The world has borne witness to the exceptional talent that Swiatek showcased early in her career, and we are proud to welcome Swiatek to Team Visa and champion all that she stands for," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "Swiatek is an example of what hard work and dedication can do to achieve your dreams, while inspiring the next generation."

Since its inception in 2000, Team Visa has supported more than 600 athletes with women representing over 50% of the roster. Team Visa provides athletes from around the globe with tools, resources and support needed to achieve their goals on and off the court. Athletes are selected based on athletic achievements, personal journey, and social impact, aligned with Visa's brand values and priorities including diversity, equity, inclusion and commitment to uplifting their communities.

"I started my career in tennis at a young age and even if I'm still learning, I'm trying to use my voice and become a role model for other young people," said Iga Swiatek. "Joining Team Visa with so many incredible athletes will help me continue to advocate for what's important to me, advancing the sport and social issues that matter most to me."

